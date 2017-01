I’ve never seen Buhari fall sick – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has claimed he has never seen his principal fall sick before. Adesina also said he did not know if Buhari used the clinic at the Presidential Villa. The President is currently in the UK on a 10-day vacation(http://dailypost... Read Full Story