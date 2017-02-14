You are here:  Home  »  News  »  I’ve never met Ambode but I’m impressed with his performance – Bode George
Update:  February 14, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 1716 

I’ve never met Ambode but I’m impressed with his performance – Bode George

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has hailed the performance of Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode in the areas of infrastructural developments urging the governor to do more in order to etch his name in gold upon the completion of his assignments in office. The post I&#8217;ve never met Ambode but I&#8217;m impressed with his performance – Bode George appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top