I’m unaware of plan by Ibori to join APC, says Gov Okowa
GOVERNOR of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, said he was unacquainted with any arrangement by a former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, who returned to the country after his jail term in the United Kingdom, last Saturday, to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.
The post I’m unaware of plan by Ibori to join APC, says Gov Okowa appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story