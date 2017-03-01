I’m tempted to forward our video to his wife
I am fed up to the teeth with my boyfriend’s unreasonable behaviour. I knew he was married when we met and all I wanted was a fair share of his time, not marriage. Instead, all I get are snatched moments with him, all the time telling me he had to lie to his wife to be with me. This has really pissed me off. He always tells me he loves me but I suspect he tells me that so as to get me into bed.
