I’m feeling better, Buhari tells Ganduje

Ted Odogwu, Kano President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening extended his appreciation to Nigerians for their goodwill and prayers, saying his condition has improved. Buhari, who spoke for about three minutes in vernacular, on phone, with Governor Ganduje, while a prayer session was in progress at Africa House, Government House, Kano, said he […] The post I’m feeling better, Buhari tells Ganduje appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story