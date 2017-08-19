You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  I’m “President in-waiting”, says Fayose
Ekiti State Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose is famous for his controversies. On Saturday, ahead of President Muhammed Buhari&#8217;s arrival from London,  Fayode declared himself as Nigeria’s president in-waiting. He spoke at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo –the Taraba State capital during the funeral service of former Governor Danbaba Danfulani Suntai. The Ekiti governor came whenRead More The post I&#8217;m “President in-waiting”, says Fayose appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
