I'll transform Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe to mega cities –Okorocha promises
December 27, 2016   |   Source:  The Punch News 

I’ll transform Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe to mega cities –Okorocha promises

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday pledged to transform Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe into mega commercial cities before the end of his tenure in May 2019. Okorocha made the disclosure in Orlu during the first anniversary of opening the Okporo Orlu Electrical/Electronics Market. Represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chidi Ibe, the governor [&#8230;] The post I&#8217;ll transform Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe to mega cities –Okorocha promises appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

