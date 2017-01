Hunters Kill Seven Boko Haram Insurgents in Shootout

By Daji Sani in Yola Hunters and vigilantes on Saturday repelled another attack from Boko Haram insurgents on Sabongari village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State by killing seven of the insurgents. The insurgents had two days earlier attacked Madagali town killing 11 people with several others sustaining various degrees of injuries... Read Full Story