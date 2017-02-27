You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Hunt: Far too early for title talk
Wits succumbed to only their third defeat of the campaign on Saturday as they went down 2-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld, with the Students finishing the weekend third in the standings with 34 points after 17 games. REPORT: Sundowns cruise past Bidvest Wits And while the Clever Boys are only one point shy of leaders SuperSport United, and with a game in hand to boot, Hunt is refusing to look too far ahead into the season. "We can’t talk about the title aspirations. We have only played 17 games. [There’s] still 13 games to go. If was five games [to go], then cer Read Full Story
