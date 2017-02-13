Hunt wary of wounded Pirates
The struggling Soweto giants were humiliated 6-0 by African champions Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, leading to horrendous scenes where fans damaged the stadium and stormed the pitch while assaulting their Sundowns counterparts.
READ: Benson: Losing 6-0 is unacceptable
READ: PSL condemns Loftus mayhem
The Buccaneers hardly have any time to regain their composure as they next host title-chasing Wits at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday [19h30 KO].
And while there is talk of unrest in the Pirates camp, where a new coach is expected to be named next Monday, Hunt feels when the first whis Read Full Story