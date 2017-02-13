You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Hunt wary of wounded Pirates
Update:  February 13, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 393 

Hunt wary of wounded Pirates

The struggling Soweto giants were humiliated 6-0 by African champions Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, leading to horrendous scenes where fans damaged the stadium and stormed the pitch while assaulting their Sundowns counterparts. READ: Benson: Losing 6-0 is unacceptable READ: PSL condemns Loftus mayhem The Buccaneers hardly have any time to regain their composure as they next host title-chasing Wits at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday [19h30 KO]. And while there is talk of unrest in the Pirates camp, where a new coach is expected to be named next Monday, Hunt feels when the first whis Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top