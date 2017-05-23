Hunt cynical over PSL awards
It is yet to be confirmed when the annual ceremony to reward individuals in the league will take place following the 2016/17 season, but it is likely to be held back until after the Nedbank Cup final on June 24.
Despite the Clever Boys having completed a historic season, claiming the MTN8 cup and a maiden Absa Premiership title, Hunt remains sceptical of his players’ chances of being recognised by the PSL.
“Never [will one of our players win the footballer of the year award]!” exclaimed Hunt.
"I was at SuperSport, we won three league titles [but] the player [Teko Modise] that played for a team that finished eighth won footballer of the year and football-sports, whatever those awards [are called] – crazy.
“We’ll never win footballer of the year because it doesn’t come from us. But for me, we’ve got three or four good candidates – I won’t name them.”
Meanwhile, the four-time league-winning coach is relishing the prospect of walking through a guard-of-honour when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in their final league game at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
"It's going to be the sweetest thing of my life, I got that cup rammed in my face many times there," he said with a cheeky smirk, before disclaiming, "no, I'm not like that."