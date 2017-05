How prostitution, drug trafficking inspired my movie ‘Slow Country’ — Eric Aghimien

Eric Aghimien is a young but thorough Nollywood producer and director. He is the producer of the award winning action movie, ‘A Mile From Home’ and the soon to be in cinemas, ‘Slow Country’. He talks about his life and his new movie. The post How prostitution, drug trafficking inspired my movie ‘Slow Country’ — Eric Aghimien appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story