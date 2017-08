How poly made me lose five months pregnancy – Edaire, mother of two

IT was double tragedy for Mrs. Patience Edaire who lost her appointment as Admin Officer 1 with the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State and her five months pregnancy as a result of the shock of the termination of her appointment. The post How poly made me lose five months pregnancy – Edaire, mother of two appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story