How do I resume sex after years of abstaining?

Dear Bunmi, My marriage broke up after nine years and I haven’t slept with any man since I got divorced three years ago. I’ve had offers of dates from men and I think this is the time to go on a proper date. My problem is that I’m frightened of having sex. The thought ofRead More The post How do I resume sex after years of abstaining? appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story