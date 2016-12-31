You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  How cultists killed my son – Father of murdered ex-Eaglet Uzama
Update:  December 31, 2016   |   Source:  The Punch Sports 0 

How cultists killed my son – Father of murdered ex-Eaglet Uzama

Alexander Okere and Idris Adesina The father of murdered former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles defender, Douglas Uzama, has disclosed to Saturday PUNCH how suspected cultists tricked his son away from home and killed him at a nearby bar in Benin City, the Edo State capital. The 18-year-old Gombe United defender was killed on Thursday [&#8230;] The post How cultists killed my son – Father of murdered ex-Eaglet Uzama appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top