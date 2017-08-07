How Sundowns could line up
Sundowns have not been so busy in the current transfer window, but coach Pitso Mosimane is working smartly to bring in the players he needs.
Here we look at what Mosimane’s starting XI could look like:
Goalkeeper
Despite signing Ghana’s number one goalkeeper Razak Brimah, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane looks set to keep Denis Onyango as his number one shot stopper this season.
Defense
At right back, Thapelo Morena has performed much better than Anele Ngcongca and should keep his place when the new season starts. On the opposite side of the back four, Tebogo Langerman is the man trusted to do the business for the African champions. Motjeka Madisha has proven he is good enough to play regularly in central defense and could be partnered with Wayne Arendse.
Midfield
The arrival of Oupa Manyisa and the possible signing of George Lebese will make things interesting in the Sundowns midfield. Lebese is keen on moving to Chloorkp and the player is currently in talks with Chiefs over his future.
Themba Zwane earned his place in the starting line-up with some sublime performances in the second half of last season, and should be the man who will operate on the right flank.
Captain Hlompho Kekana is one of the first names on the team sheet, to play in central midfield, and do not be surprised to see Oupa Manyisa partnering the skipper ahead of Tiyani Mabunda. Mosimane has been a fan of Manyisa for a while and now has the chance to get the best of out of the former Orlando Pirates skipper.
Sibusiso Vilakazi will be given another season to prove his signing was a good one, while Percy Tau will likely form part of the attacking midfield, more on the left side.
Upfront
Leonardo Castro is unsettled at this stage and is struggling to get some form, so Pitso Mosimane looks set to rely on Yannick Zakri as the main man upfront.
Potential line-up
Onyango; Morena, Madisha, Arendse, Langerman; Zwane, Kekana, Manyisa, Tau, Vilakazi; Zakri
