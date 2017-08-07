How Pirates could line up
Captain Oupa Manyisa has left for a new challenge at Sundowns, so they’ll have a new man in the position he leaves open in midfield. So, how will the Buccaneers starting line-up look like this season?
GoalkeeperThe goalkeeping department was a disaster last season. Wayne Sandilands has arrived and he looks set to be the man who takes up the position. His experience will come in handy. DefensePirates desperately need a new central defensive pairing and Ugandan Murushid Juuko is being eyed. He could partner Abbubaker Mobara in the middle, while Thabo Matlaba and Patrick Phungwayo take the right and left back positions respectively. Siyanda Zwane, however, is a target for Bucs and would be best to take up the right back position. MidfieldThami Sangweni and Musa Nyatama have the potential to form a strong partnership in central midfield, where Pirates struggled last season.
The left wing is an area where they also struggled. Luvuyo Memela has a dangerous left foot, but needs to work on being consistent. Thabo Rakhale has done well at right wing and could take up the position when he returns from injury. For now, Mpho Makola is an option.
Asavela Mbekile cannot be ruled out from joining the Buccaneers from Mamelodi Sundowns and he would do well in that holding midfield role. Mogakolodi Ngele is also being targeted and would be perfect to play just behind the striker. UpfrontNew coach Milutin Sredojevic likes having a big man upfront and he’s got lots to pick from in Tendai Ndoro, Thamsanqa Gabuza and new signing Christian Obiozor. If goals is what he wants, then Ndoro is his best option. Potential line-upSandilands; Matlaba, Juuko, Mobara, Phungwayo; Makola, Sangweni, Nyatama, Memela; Ngele, Ndoro
