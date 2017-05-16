How Ibrahim Babaginda sent bags of money to Buhari – John Parden
President Muhammadu Buhari’s authorized biographer, John Parden has revealed in his book how General Ibrahim Babaginda rewarded General Muhammadu Buhari after he toppled him. The allegations of money exchanging hands between Buhari and Babaginda in 1985, are contained in the book entitled: “Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria,” written by John Parden. On […]
How Ibrahim Babaginda sent bags of money to Buhari – John Parden
Read Full Story