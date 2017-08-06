You are here:  Home  »  News  »  How I was sacked, dragged to court for commenting on Oyedepo’s post about Saraki – Teacher
August 06, 2017 

How I was sacked, dragged to court for commenting on Oyedepo’s post about Saraki – Teacher

A 37- year-old primary school teacher in Kwara State, Biodun Baba, who was arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Ilorin for allegedly insulting Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Facebook has narrated how he got into the trouble. Baba said apart from being dragged to court, he was also fired from his job for commenting on [&#8230;] How I was sacked, dragged to court for commenting on Oyedepo&#8217;s post about Saraki &#8211; Teacher Read Full Story
