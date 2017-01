How I survived herdsmen attack – Rice farmer

ENUGU — A rice farmer at Ezinator- Ohofia, Oduma in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mr Simon Chukwu, has relived his ugly experiences in the hands of Fulani herdsmen during the last Christmas season, explaining that he escaped death through the skin of the teeth. The post How I survived herdsmen attack – Rice farmer appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story