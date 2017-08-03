How I made First Class, ICAN, ACCA in 4yrs
OLAJUWON Ezekiel, 21, graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.88 from the Landmark University Omu Aran Kwara State and same year became a certified member of both Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Thus, Ezekiel, a graduate of Accounting and Finance emerged the university’s valedictorian at the 2017 convocation.
