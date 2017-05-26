You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  How Gunmen Kidnapped 6 Students in Lagos Days after Writing School
Update:  May 26, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 

How Gunmen Kidnapped 6 Students in Lagos Days after Writing School

Unknown gunmen have abducted six students of Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos. This is coming after four students and two staff were kidnapped in October 2016. &#160; The gunmen entered the school at about 6AM on Thursday after pulling down the fence. They headed for the boys&#8217; hostel and took ten Senior Secondary School students. [&#8230;] The post How Gunmen Kidnapped 6 Students in Lagos Days after Writing School appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
