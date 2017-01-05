How Education sector fared in 2016
LOOKING at the education sector in retrospect, stakeholders have disclosed that the sector, in 2016, had one of its worst years as far as development, admission and decision making were concerned. While many lamented that the sector was a total failure in key areas, few posited that the sector recorded improvement in last year’s West Africa Senior Secondary School Examination, WASSCE.
The post How Education sector fared in 2016 appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story