You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  How Chaplain was Sacked a Day after Governor Ambode’s Wife Allegedly Left the Church in Anger
Update:  May 26, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 75 

How Chaplain was Sacked a Day after Governor Ambode’s Wife Allegedly Left the Church in Anger

The Presiding Chaplain, of Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Lagos State, Venerable Femi Taiwo, has been sacked, allegedly on the orders of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode after he (Taiwo) allegedly angered Ambode&#8217;s wife Bolanle during an anointing service on May 14. The church is under the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs, while the Office [&#8230;] The post How Chaplain was Sacked a Day after Governor Ambode&#8217;s Wife Allegedly Left the Church in Anger appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
Entertainment

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top