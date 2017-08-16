You are here:  Home  »  News  »  How Buhari turned back government official who shunned Osinbajo – Garba Shehu
Update:  August 16, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

How Buhari turned back government official who shunned Osinbajo – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has revealed how some government officials undermine the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Shehu said that President Muhammadu Buhari recently turned back a government official from London for trying to undermine the Acting President. Shehu, who spoke with Channels, gave [&#8230;] How Buhari turned back government official who shunned Osinbajo &#8211; Garba Shehu Read Full Story
