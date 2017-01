How Borno council chair, father shield fleeing Boko Haram terrorists – Army

HE Nigerian Army, yesterday, gave account of how a local government chairman in Borno State and his father used their house as a shield for fleeing Boko Haram fighters during period of battle against the insurgents in the North East . The post How Borno council chair, father shield fleeing Boko Haram terrorists – Army appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story