Update:  May 23, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard Sports 

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions yesterday threatened to get Minister of Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung arrested over alleged N30million bribery scam and his deliberate refusal to appear before the committee after seven invitations were communicated to him. The post House C’ttee threatens to arrest Sports Minister over alleged N30m bribery scam appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
Sports

