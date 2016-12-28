Hosts name Afcon squad
The Sunderland midfielder was kicked off the team last month after skipping training ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Mali but named on Tuesday for the tournament from January 14 to February 5.
Gabon play the opening game against Guinea Bissau in Libreville, but will go into the tournament having changed their coach.
Jose Antonio Camacho, the former Spain manager, signed earlier this month to replace former Portuguese international Jorge Costa.
Gabon’s attack will be spearheaded by African Footballer of the year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is one of 15 players retained from th Read Full Story