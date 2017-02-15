You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Hospital reconstructs vagina in Sokoto
Update:  February 15, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Hospital reconstructs vagina in Sokoto

The Maryam Abacha Children and Women Hospital, Sokoto has successfully conducted advanced vagina reconstruction surgeries on three women with Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF). Vaginal reconstruction is the creation of a new or artificial vagina after surgery to remove part or the entire vagina; it is also used as a treatment for vaginal cancer. Dr BalarabeRead More The post Hospital reconstructs vagina in Sokoto appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

