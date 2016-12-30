Homicide: District head’s son to die by hanging
A Katsina State High Court sitting in Funtua on Thursday sentenced the son of a former Distric Head of Bakori, Mu’ammar Tukur, to death by hanging for culpable homicide. Tukur, 32, whose late father represented Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, was convicted for using knife to stab Shafir Muktar to death,Read More
The post Homicide: District head’s son to die by hanging appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story