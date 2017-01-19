You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Highlands snap up Nhlapo, Sekola
Update:  January 19, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 339 

Highlands snap up Nhlapo, Sekola

As earlier revealed by KickOff.com, the Lions of the North have sealed a deal with Sekola, who will join the Gauteng-based club at the end of the season from Free State Stars. The 27-year-old has managed just a single goal so far this season, which came during their 3-1 Telkom Knockout thrashing of Bidvest Wits back in October last year. Coach Gordon Igesund has also landed the services of wing-back Nhlapo, who will join the club immediately on loan from the Clever Boys. The former Jomo Cosmos defender has been reduced to just one start and two substitute appearances under Gavin Hunt this Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top