Highlands snap up Nhlapo, Sekola
As earlier revealed by KickOff.com, the Lions of the North have sealed a deal with Sekola, who will join the Gauteng-based club at the end of the season from Free State Stars.
The 27-year-old has managed just a single goal so far this season, which came during their 3-1 Telkom Knockout thrashing of Bidvest Wits back in October last year.
Coach Gordon Igesund has also landed the services of wing-back Nhlapo, who will join the club immediately on loan from the Clever Boys.
The former Jomo Cosmos defender has been reduced to just one start and two substitute appearances under Gavin Hunt this