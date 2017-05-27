Her failed relationships turned her into a baracuda!
IT never fails to amaze me some of the reasons people give for behaving inappropriately. When Feyi’s marriage hit the rocks some years back, we agreed she had genuine reasons to move out of her matrimonial home. Her husband was a cheat and violent with it. “With the experience, I had with him I vowed never to be a door mat to any man,”fumed Feyi. “My dad loved the bottle more than he loved his family, and when he was drunk, he was violent—mostly towards our mum. The sad thing is that she always forgave him over and over.
