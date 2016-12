He intentionally packed out my belongings out of his house —Wife

A Lagos female resident with three children, Kehinde Imran, has pleaded with an Oja’ba/Mapo Grade ‘C’ customary court, sitting at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, to separate her and her husband, Muritala, because of his [...] The post He intentionally packed out my belongings out of his house —Wife appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story