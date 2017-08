Gunmen strike in Anambra, kill worshippers in Church

Gunmen on Sunday stormed the St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra. An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the gunmen went into the church during the 5:45 a.m. mass and identified a particular man and shot him. He said that they later went onRead More The post Gunmen strike in Anambra, kill worshippers in Church appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story