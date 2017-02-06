Home
Update:
February 06, 2017
| Source:
Vanguard News
Gunmen kill policeman in Ondo
Gunmen, yesterday morning, shot dead Corporal Michael Olujimi, a policeman attached to the Okitipupa Police Division in Ondo State. The post Gunmen kill policeman in Ondo appeared first on Vanguard News.
