Gunmen attack another Anambra church, kill policeman, civilian

Gunmen on Sunday struck at the Assemblies of God Church on the Oguta road Onitsha, Anambra State killing one policeman and a civilian. This is coming seven days after gunmen attacked St Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu and killed no fewer than 13 persons and injured 27. An eyewitness account told our correspondent that the gunmen […] Read Full Story