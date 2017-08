Gunman kills eight church worshippers, injures 18 – Police

The police in Anambra on Sunday confirmed that a gunman killed eight worshippers and injured 18 others in an early morning attack on St. Philip Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, said in Awka that the remains of the dead had been deposited at Nnamdi Azikiwe University […] Read Full Story