You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Gullit warns Pogba he could flop
Update:  January 22, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 222 

Gullit told The Star that Pogba risks becoming a flop in the same manner as Dutch winger Depay, who arrived to great fanfare at Old Trafford from PSV, but was shipped out to Ligue 1 side Lyon this week after failing to make an impact. World-record signing Pogba has failed to set Old Trafford alight since his arrival and has come in for continued criticism as he struggles for form. He was blasted last week for his poor performance last week against Liverpool, fans remarking that he should spend less time focusing on his fancy haircuts and Twitter emojis and more on his game. Now Gullit has warn Read Full Story
