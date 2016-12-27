You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Guinea Bissau name AFCON squad
Update:  December 27, 2016   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 136 

The right back was on Tuesday named in a 26-man squad for the African Nations Cup in Gabon. Dabo played for Portugal at the U-20 World Cup in Turkey in 2013 but will now seek to change his footballing nationality to play for the west Africans as they make their Nations Cup debut, competing in the opening game of the 2017 finals against hosts Gabon in Libreville on January 17. Bissau-born Dabo will have to apply to FIFA to make the change, a process that can be hurried in order for him to compete at the tournament in Gabon. The 23-year-old from Arouca, who began his career at Braga, was not nam Read Full Story
