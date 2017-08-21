Groups to IPOB, MASSOB: Blame Igbo leaders for your woes
Two Igbo pressure groups, Igbo Peoples Congress and Igbo Aborigenes, have called on the leadershhip of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, to first put their searchlight on the political leadership in Igboland, which has been pauperizing Igbo over the years before blaming the North or other Nigerians for the Igbo woes.
