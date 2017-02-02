Group to police: You can’t stop Tuface Idibia’s rally
The Lagos State Police command has been advised to desist from becoming authoritarian and tyrannical by attempting to stop the Tuface Idibia-led rally scheduled for February 6, this year. A Pro-democracy and Non-Governmental Organization, HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) said the Nigeria police should not attempt to stop an idea whose time has come […]
