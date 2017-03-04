You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Group gives Buhari two weeks ultimatum to return to Nigeria or….
Update:  March 04, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 2469 

Group gives Buhari two weeks ultimatum to return to Nigeria or….

An advocacy group, Concerned Nigerians, has given Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari a two weeks ultimatum to return to Nigeria and resume his office as the President as well as continue the mandate given to him by Nigerians during the 2015 elections failure of which it would storm the streets of Nigeria on peaceful protest. The post Group gives Buhari two weeks ultimatum to return to Nigeria or…. appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top