Grammys: Adele wins five awards, Beyonce one

The 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday night handed out 84 awards to the music industry's best and brightest. British born singer Adele, was the lone star of the night as she scooped five awards, beating American Beyoncé for most of the prestigious titles at stake at the event in Los Angeles. Adele Adkins scooped Best