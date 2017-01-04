You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Graham: Things are promising
Update:  January 04, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 226 

Graham: Things are promising

The Urban Warriors were at one stage battling in the relegation zone, with former coach Roger De Sa calling it quits after seven matches without a win at the start of the season. Dutchman Menzo has since steadied the ship, with Ajax currently sitting ninth in the Absa Premiership standings with four wins from their last five games as they target a top eight finish come May. “Look, it was sad to lose coach Roger you know, but we had to accept it as football players,” he told his club’s website. “The arrival of coach Menzo has worked wonders for the team. It was a right d Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top