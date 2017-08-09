Graham still without escape route
The 24-year-old has been training with the reserve side team for the past three weeks upon instruction by the Ajax management.
It’s believed that Graham’s desire to seek greener pastures prompted the Ajax hierarchy to exclude him from the senior team in an effort not to unsettle other players.
Graham was linked with a move to SuperSport United, but that was before former Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler took over the reins at Matsatsantsa.
Graham says he’s currently just “following orders” at the club as he is still contracted to the Urban Warriors.
“Honestly, I don’t know what’s happening at the moment,” Graham told KickOff.com. “I was told to train with the Under-19s and I’m just following orders.”
With the transfer window deadline approaching, Graham has not yet been the subject of interest from elsewhere.
"There's been no progress," Graham further stated. "It's difficult for a player to move now. If nothing happens then I'll have to honour my contract as I still have a year left."