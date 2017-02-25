You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Graham looks for Chiefs turning point
Update:  February 25, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 183 

Graham looks for Chiefs turning point

Graham misses the game having accumulated four yellow cards this season, but believes his side can claim the win in his absence.  “Most definitely, I think we could come up trumps,” Graham said. “We’ve sort hit a rock early in the second round. “After two defeats in our earlier games [5-0 at BidVest Wits and 2-0 at home to Cape Town City] we came back on a good note with a point against Polokwane City [1-1]. “That gave us a bit of confidence as well, especially the way we played, and it was an away game as well. “A good result against Chiefs could Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top