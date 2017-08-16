You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Governor Udom,Pinnick Stratedgize Ahead World Cup Qualifier
Update:  August 16, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Sports 0 

Governor Udom,Pinnick Stratedgize Ahead World Cup Qualifier

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Tuesday met with Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and members of the State’s cabinet as the countdown begins for next month’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying battle between Nigeria and Cameroon in Uyo. The NFF President, alongside Chairman of the NFF TechnicalRead More The post Governor Udom,Pinnick Stratedgize Ahead World Cup Qualifier appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top