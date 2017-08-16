Governor Udom,Pinnick Stratedgize Ahead World Cup Qualifier
President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Tuesday met with Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and members of the State’s cabinet as the countdown begins for next month’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying battle between Nigeria and Cameroon in Uyo. The NFF President, alongside Chairman of the NFF TechnicalRead More
The post Governor Udom,Pinnick Stratedgize Ahead World Cup Qualifier appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
Read Full Story