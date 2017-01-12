Governor Ambode yesterday ordered the arrest of Pretty Mike for using dog chains on two girls
Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday ordered the arrest and questioning of club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’, for putting a leash on two girls and parading them around like dogs. Mike was invited to the Governor’s office but the governor didn’t see him personally. He directed his security team to […]
