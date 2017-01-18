You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Gordinho set for new Chiefs deal
Update:  January 18, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 423 

Gordinho set for new Chiefs deal

KickOff.com can confirm that contract negotiations are currently in their final stages, after Gordinho returned to the country on Tuesday from his week-long trial at Danish club Aalborg BK. READ: Gordinho returns to Chiefs "We are hoping to finalise everything by this week," Prosport International boss Mike Makaab tells this website. While at the Superliga outfit, the 22-year-old centre-back featured in a 2-0 friendly loss to German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim over the weekend, but coach Morten Wieghorst remained tight-lipped over a possible deal. With the player i Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top