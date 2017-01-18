Gordinho set for new Chiefs deal
KickOff.com can confirm that contract negotiations are currently in their final stages, after Gordinho returned to the country on Tuesday from his week-long trial at Danish club Aalborg BK.
READ: Gordinho returns to Chiefs
"We are hoping to finalise everything by this week," Prosport International boss Mike Makaab tells this website.
While at the Superliga outfit, the 22-year-old centre-back featured in a 2-0 friendly loss to German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim over the weekend, but coach Morten Wieghorst remained tight-lipped over a possible deal.
With the player i Read Full Story