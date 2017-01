Goodluck Jonathan named in Italian bribery probe

Italian prosecutors have alleged that Nigeria's former president Goodluck Jonathan and his oil minister received kickbacks as part of a $1.3bn deal involving oil giants ENI and Shell. Court documents filed late last month in the city of Milan and seen by AFP outline a case against 11 people, including senior executives from the two […]